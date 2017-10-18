2018 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS, Cayman GTS Bring 911 Carrera Power, Alcantara

Five horsepower - this is what separates the output of the brand spanking new Porsche 718 Boxster GTS/Cayman GTS from that of the base 911 Carrera model. It's just that the two are also set apart by their engine configurations, with the 365 HP GTS missing a pair of cylinders compared to the also-turbocharged entry-level 911.

Going past the 15 hp bump offered compared to the 718 S models, the GTS comes with plenty of standard features that would otherwise be optional.



We have to mention that the turbocharged 2.5-liter flat-four of the machine, which delivers 317 lb-ft of torque, will send the 718 GTS to 60 mph in under four seconds when the car is fitted with the PDK tranny (you can also have a six-speed manual).



Sport Chrono Package, Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) with a mechanical rear differential lock and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), which lowers the body by ten millimeters, 20-inch wheels, Sports Exhaust, Sport Seats Plus and a sea of Alcantara for the cabin.



As such, going for the GTS instead of a loaded S will allow you to save north of $3,000. Speaking of which, the range-topping 718 Cayman starts at $79,800, while you'll have to pay at least $81,900 for the quickest 718 Boxster.



And, as the spyshots have shown, the newcomer packs the Sport Design Package you can order on the non-GTS models, with this also coming as standard. Oh, and let's not forget the black finish for the wheels and other elements, such as the headlight inner graphics.



However, you should note that, due to the said aero pack and the lowered suspension, you'll have to be extra careful when tackling that driveway inside these Zuffenhausen animals.



The first U.S. customers should receive the 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS and Cayman GTS in March next year.



