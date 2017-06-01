2018 Peugeot 308 GTi Finally Shows Its Facelift in Detail

Peugeot officially announced the 308 facelift
early in May, but the GTi model was only leaked, not shown. We didn't think much of it, but it's actually a sweet-looking hot hatch now that we got a good look.
This seems to be the year of the hot hatch facelifts, as the 308 GTi follows in the footsteps of the Golf GTI
. It's way easier to tell the hot version from the rest of the range now. The front end features a bold black grille, bigger lower air intakes, and a triple blade motif. There's also a red chin spoiler and new LED headlights with a dark tint. Save for a few minor touches, both the interior and the back of the car are largely unchanged, though that's not surprising.
Power continues to be provided by a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine. In the 270 horsepower model, which gets to 100 km/h in 6 seconds, a mechanical Torsen diff, 19-inch alloys, 380mm brakes and red brakes are all standard.
But we find that the little engine is more strained than the 2-liter ones used by all its rivals. So the sweet spot in the Peugeot range is the 308 GT.
You can have it with a 2-liter diesel making more torque than the Golf GTD or a 1.6-liter turbo with the same output as the Megane GT. However, the novelty is that Aisin is providing its other gearbox, an 8-speed auto instead of the 6-speed.
If you chicken out at the last moment and buy the sensible small engine that your wife says you should, the 308 still offers a GT-Line pack, so at least the car can look good. Jokes aside, Peugeot just launched its first all-new small diesel engine in many years. The 1.5-liter BlueHDI 130, which comes with an SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) pollution control system.
Also new to the 308 range are a bunch of safety systems borrowed from the bigger 3008 crossover. They include Active Lane Departure Warning system
corrects your steering at speeds between 65 km/h (40 mph) and 180 km/h (111 mph). There's also a radar system for the Adaptive Cruise Control, Active Blind Spot Monitoring System and Intelligent Speed Limit Recognition.