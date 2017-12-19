autoevolution
 

2018 Golf R Wagon Will Oversteer Slightly (On Winter Tires)

19 Dec 2017, 21:33 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Some call them minor facelifts, but the Germans seem to love the updates made to the Golf R and SEAT Leon Cupra. There's now an AWD version of the Spanish car, but we're not here to talk about that, as our focus is on the 2018 Volkswagen R Variant.
7 photos
Volkswagen Reveals 2017 Golf R With 310 HP. Costs €40,675, Available as VariantVolkswagen Reveals 2017 Golf R With 310 HP. Costs €40,675, Available as VariantVolkswagen Reveals 2017 Golf R With 310 HP. Costs €40,675, Available as VariantVolkswagen Reveals 2017 Golf R With 310 HP. Costs €40,675, Available as VariantVolkswagen Reveals 2017 Golf R With 310 HP. Costs €40,675, Available as VariantVolkswagen Reveals 2017 Golf R With 310 HP. Costs €40,675, Available as Variant
It's forbidden fruit for the American, and for a good reason. One of these performance wagons costs the equivalent of $50,000 because of all the bells and whistles.

On paper, they only gave it 10 extra horsepower from the last model year. That's not going to get anybody's attention, especially when there's a 450 HP Audi RS4 Avant coming out as well. However, in reality, most of the tuning has changed slightly over the previous model year - suspension, exhaust, torque delivery.

As far as we know, they didn't change the type of Haldex system used, so it can only send 50% of the power to the rear. That means you can't make it drift and do donuts like the Ford Focus RS. However, under certain conditions, you can use opposite lock.

Those special conditions include damp conditions and winter tires, which offer less traction. The oversteer is barely noticeable from the outside. Even so, you can see the driver putting on opposite luck and enjoying the car.

If you want a drifting wagon, you're probably going to be better off buying a BMW 3 Series Touring. But the Golf R Variant has certainly become a snazzy-looking machine. After the facelift, it's got more attractive LED headlights and a new bumper.

We thought you might also like to sample the exhaust sound, which Automann-TV says is better than the Leon Cupra and Golf 7.5 R hatchback. It's strange that Volkswagen decided to put the sportiest configuration in the most practical version of the R. Isn't there an Akrapovic version as well?

2018 Volkswagen Golf R Golf R facelift Golf R
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Get a Grip: Driving on Snowy Roads These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How Crumple Zones Work 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Understand Car Noises 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN Polo GTIVOLKSWAGEN Polo GTI CompactVOLKSWAGEN T-RocVOLKSWAGEN T-Roc CrossoverVOLKSWAGEN Golf SportsvanVOLKSWAGEN Golf Sportsvan CompactVOLKSWAGEN Polo 5 DoorsVOLKSWAGEN Polo 5 Doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN Golf VII GTEVOLKSWAGEN Golf VII GTE CompactAll VOLKSWAGEN models  