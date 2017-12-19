2018 Golf R Wagon Will Oversteer Slightly (On Winter Tires)

Some call them minor facelifts, but the Germans seem to love the updates made to the Golf R and SEAT Leon Cupra. There's now an AWD version of the Spanish car, but we're not here to talk about that, as our focus is on the 2018 Volkswagen R Variant.

On paper, they only gave it 10 extra horsepower from the last model year. That's not going to get anybody's attention, especially when there's a 450 HP Audi RS4 Avant coming out as well. However, in reality, most of the tuning has changed slightly over the previous model year - suspension, exhaust, torque delivery.



As far as we know, they didn't change the type of



Those special conditions include damp conditions and winter tires, which offer less traction. The oversteer is barely noticeable from the outside. Even so, you can see the driver putting on opposite luck and enjoying the car.



If you want a drifting wagon, you're probably going to be better off buying a



We thought you might also like to sample the exhaust sound, which Automann-TV says is better than the Leon Cupra and Golf 7.5 R hatchback. It's strange that Volkswagen decided to put the sportiest configuration in the most practical version of the R. Isn't there an Akrapovic version as well?



