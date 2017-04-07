VW Golf R Variant With Remus Exhaust Terrorizes Rural Areas

When Volkswagen
launched the R Variant, we thought they were just greedy, planting the R badge on another car for a quick profit. But it turns out this fast wagon with AWD is exactly what some people wanted - fun from A to B and a body that requires a second glance.
Yeah, we're aware that it's not the brand new Golf R Variant facelift with the digital dash. But we know a guy who can retrofit the digital dash, and the 20 extra Nm of torque really isn't an issue when you've already committed to tuning it.
Rumor has it that the exhaust system on the R Variant is designed to make fewer pops than on the regular hatchback. But Remus
fixed that with its cool cat-back system, which we get to sample in this video.
It's made from stainless steel for both durability and visual impact. The original pipes are 55mm wide, but these are 70mm, which already improves the sound significantly. You a resonated front section and Y-pipe. But the most important piece of the puzzle are the electrically actuated valves which allow the sound to be operated in four different ways.
In line with modern trends
, you can also order four carbon fiber tips measuring 102mm in diameter and trimmed in the Remus logo.
As far as the performance benefits are concerned, the 300 horsepower 2.0 TSI engine gets a 10.8 horsepower boost along with 10.9 Nm of torque. The new pipes also reduce weight by 5.3 kilograms.
And you can have all this for €2,335 including tax, which isn't too bad if you think about it. We'll remind you that a basic Golf R Variant is yours for €44,800 with a standard DSG gearbox and 4Matic all-wheel drive. The model went on sale in Europe back in Spring 2015 and was supposed to come to the United States too, making its debut at the LA Auto Show. But despite all the hype, the launch hasn't happened yet.