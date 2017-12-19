autoevolution
 

Audi Q7 and SQ7 Get ABT Widebody Kit and Vossen Forged Wheels

19 Dec 2017, 21:55 UTC ·
by
For a second there, we thought that ABT's SQ7 was photographed in the middle of a desert. But they don't have any of those in Germany, so this is actually an America Q7, showcasing the latest collaboration between Vossen and the VW Group tuner.
The Q7 has been fitted with what Vossen describes as "a vast ensemble of aerodynamic components," which is very accurate. We thought about sharing the gallery depicting the process of fitting this kit, but our servers might collapse afterward.

Instead, you're going to have to make due with stunning shots of both the metallic grey Q7 and the velvet blue SQ7. This kit comes with everything needed to make the family SUV look like a bruiser.

This includes a new bumper with larger intakes, sharper lines, and beefier sides. The sides receive ABT's fender flares, and new rocker panels with ground effects look. The one over in Germany even has some crazy carbon inserts on the sides and a carbon hood.

In both cases, the SUVs features a new quad exhaust system. However, the SQ7 gets round carbon tips while the Q7 has AMG-like square ones. A trunk spoiler dominates the rear view.

The new Vossen Forged AVX wheel is a split five-spoke pattern, designed and engineered especially for the Audi Q7 and ABT’s widebody Audi Q7 aero kit. Measuring 22×11, the AVX forged wheel is exclusively finished in Stealth Grey for the complete Q7 packages (1 of 10). It will also be openly available to all Audi Q7 owners, regardless of ABT aero components on the car, but not in this sexy dark color. A 20mm suspension drop also helps with the stance.

Inside, the Q7 widebody is unique, featuring custom-trimmed Alcantara branding on the front seat backs and the “1 of 10” badges on dash and door sills. Carbon fiber panels replace nearly everything, from seat bases to dash trim. There's even a carbon gear shifter in this thing!

