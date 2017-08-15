2018 Ford GT ’67 Heritage Edition Comes With Added Bragging Rights

As you might already know, Ford gave Ferrari the middle finger for a buyout canceled at the last moment. And the Blue Oval did exactly that in the most gentleman-ish of ways for an automaker by keeping the P series of Prancing Horses at bay. Four years on the trot
, that is, in the period from 1966 ‘till 1969.
The 24 Hours of Le Mans victory in 1966 was shot down by some as a fluke, but the Ford Motor Company showed that it meant business in 1967. That year, history was written thanks to the one and only all-American win at Le Mans
. More specifically, I’m referring to an American-built racing car (GT40 Mk IV with the 7.0-liter V8) fielded by an all-American team (Shelby-American Inc.), and driven by American drivers (Dan Gurney and A.J. Foyt).
“The 2018 Ford GT ’67 Heritage edition pays homage to that win, with a modern take on one of the most important vehicles in Ford’s storied history of racing,”
declared Dave Pericak
, global director Ford Performance.
As an acknowledgment to that magnificent moment in the Blue Oval’s racing history, the 2018 model year of the Ford GT can be had in a thoroughly special livery. Called ’67 Heritage Edition, the red-painted body shell with white stripes are nods to the GT40 Mk IV
raced by the legendary Dan Gurmey and A.J. Foyt. In essence, it’s an appearance package with a touch of retro.
The go-faster treatment continues with the exposed carbon fiber
package, 20-inch aluminum wheels painted satin silver, and red accent stitching throughout the cabin. Satin stainless steel appliques further beautify the racecar-like cabin, and each ’67 Heritage comes with a very special plaque.
Speaking of which, the Ford Motor Company
hasn’t made it clear how many ’67 Heritage cars it will make, though it did mention availability is limited only to the 2018 model year of the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6-powered supercar.