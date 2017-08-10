autoevolution

2018 Ford F-150 Improved Across The Board, Best-In-Class Ratings Abound

It’s been many, many months since Ford took the wraps off the redesigned thirteenth-generation F-150, but the Blue Oval took its sweet time about it for perfecting America’s favorite pickup truck in every possible way. For starters, the 2018 Ford F-150 is a bit more fuel efficient than the workhorse it replaces.
The automaker gives the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 with the 10-speed automatic transmission as an example, with this combo being capable of returning an EPA-rated 20 mpg city, 26 mpg highway, and 22 mpg combined. The best-in-class gas mileage is complemented by an unsurpassed tow rating of 13,200 pounds (3.5-liter EcoBoost V6). In terms of payload capacity, the 5.0-liter V8-powered light-duty F-Series pickup truck brags with a laudable 3,270 pounds.

As if Ford wanted to rub the 2018 F-150 in the Silverado and Ram’s faces, the Dearborn-based automaker doesn’t give any information on the 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 Diesel other than confirming that it will be added to the lineup in spring 2018. Ford further disclosed that the 470 pound-feet of torque of the 3.5-liter EcoBoost “beats all diesel- and gasoline-powered competitors,” thus enabling the best towing capacity of all engine choices available for the F-150.

Despite Ford saying the 3.0-liter Power Stroke is a proprietary design for the F-150, people who know better are aware the six-cylinder turbo diesel is an evolution of the Lion V6 engine found in various Jaguar and Land Rover models. In the U.S.-spec Range Rover Td6, it’s good for 254 ponies and 443 pound-feet of torque. Given time, it will be interesting to see if FoMoCo capable of beating the diesel-powered Ram 1500 at its own game with superior fuel economy figures.

“The Ford F-150 lineup again delivers on its promise to give full-size truck customers even more value, functionality and smart technology innovations, with engines with best-in-class towing, payload and fuel economy,” comments Todd Eckert, truck marketing manager at the Ford Motor Company. “Our new F-150 highlights Ford’s commitment to its hardworking truck customers and how we listen to their demands for their new F-150 to be even tougher, even smarter and even more capable for work and play.”
