2018 Corvette ZR1 On Nurburgring and Road With Two Body Kits

 
28 Apr 2017
by
One again, the Corvette ZR1 has been filmed at the Green Hell, otherwise known at the Nurburgring track. Looking and sounding terrifying, the 2018 model year super-Vette is as close to a racing car for the road as we've seen from General Motors.
While Dodge's Demon is impressive in a straight line, GM has been more preoccupied with lap times in the past few years. Their Nurburgring testing sessions bear fruit with everything from the new Camaro to the Cadillac ATS-V. But the ZR1 is going to be their crowning achievement.

Many road race cars are not that exciting to drive under normal conditions. But the weird tailpipe arrangement on this Camaro prototype indicates that it cracks 100 decibels, the legal Nurburgring benchmark for prototypes. And if it's illegal, it's got to be exciting.

It's not just the Nurburgring, though. The Corvette ZR1 has undergone testing at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca as well. With the Viper out of the picture, this could become the go-to American track car with supercar performance.

Power is supposed to come from either a twin-turbo V8 called the LT5 or an upgraded version of the Z06’s supercharged unit. In both cases, the number to look for is 700 horsepower... or more. However, we clearly hear supercharger noises in these and other videos, so the LT5 is probably being saved for Cadillacs.

Underneath the camouflage is the final production body of the car with bold aero elements, like the front splitter with canards huge air intakes, a clean diffuser at the rear and of course a big wing with a passing resemblance to the GT3 race car. But there's also a more subtle version.

But the coolest part of all is the hood. This complex piece wants to tell us that the 'Vette is a mid-engined supercar that just happens to have a V8 in front of the driver instead of at the back. But it's also the swan song, as the C8 is looming on the horizon.



