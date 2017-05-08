autoevolution

2018 Audi S8 Takes Nurburgring Testing Seriously in Latest Spy Video

 
8 May 2017, 15:07 UTC ·
by
As Mercedes-Benz is also downsizing its S63 models, we're eager to see how it will compete against this all-new generation of the Audi S8.
Nurburgring testing is well underway, and the drivers are pushing harder into corners than before. However, that all-important soundtrack that came with the previous 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine is still not quite there.

Maybe this prototype doesn't have the right muffler setup, or they are trying out an economy map first, but the 2019 S8 just doesn't have the same appeal as the Porsche Panamera Turbo that it's supposed to share its engine with.

The current S8 Plus packs a little over 600 horsepower, making it nearly the most powerful production Audi right now. But the Plus version might not be available at launch, so we might have to make due with around 560 hp.

Of course, we also can't forget that the S8 is based on the next-gen A8, expected to be one of the most technologically advanced car in its class and come with Level 3 autonomous driving. But the Audi brand seems to be more about offering design choices these days, and for the first time, this flagship sedan will have some of its customers stolen by a performance SUV, the anticipated RS8.

The newly established Audi Sport division, responsible for all the go-fast stuff, has promised to develop new cars much faster than before. As a result, the S8 should arrive next year as a 2019 model.

As of right now, there’s no official info has been released. While Audi likes to play it safe, you can't make a flagship car without introducing new technologies every year. So we might see a gearbox with more gears or some sort of crazy screens.

When it comes to design, the rear end will host a pair of interconnected taillights, which will likely represent the most obvious change compared to the old S8. But sadly, our current verdict is that it won't look as sharp as either the Prologue concepts or the S63 rival.

2019 Audi S8 spyshots spy video Audi S8 Audi
 
