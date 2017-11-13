2018 Audi A8 W12 Has 585 HP, But It Doesn't Sound Good

It's weird that Audi makes its way up from the A4 to the A8 while Mercedes does things the other way around. However, it does leave us with a fantastic new quattro flagship that does a lot of things better than the Daimler equivalent.
96 photos
The 2018 Audi A8 even has power in abundance, with an engine range that culminates with the W12. This is an all-new version of the interlaced double-V6 that uses twin turbochargers to deliver 585 HP
and 850 Nm of torque. Its closest rival would be the no-M 760Li, which also features 12 cylinders.
This new engine marks a fantastic power increase over the D4 (the older A8), which was naturally aspirated and only produced 500 HP and 625 Nm of torque. We pretty much told you this back in 2015
. However, we do remember the previous car sounding a lot better.
Of course, if you want an A8 that sounds brilliantly, you should wait for the S8. The main goals of the W12 model are luxury and technology, which form the combined focus of the video below, where we got to hear the exhaust.
There are so many features that you can't put them all in one review. For example, the A8 L has laser headlights and rear-wheel steering to dramatically shorten its turning circle. There's also Audi's version of Magic Body Control... which is better. In the demo, you can see it compensating for speed bumps and body roll.
There's also an active safety feature that raises the body on the side that's going to be T-boned in an accident. Like screens? The A8 has five big ones that are about as good as the best tablets. With all this stuff on the table, you have to ask yourself one question: is it really worth waiting for the 2019 Bentley Flying Spur?