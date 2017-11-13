autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Shows  
 

2018 Audi A8 W12 Has 585 HP, But It Doesn't Sound Good

13 Nov 2017, 17:56 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
It's weird that Audi makes its way up from the A4 to the A8 while Mercedes does things the other way around. However, it does leave us with a fantastic new quattro flagship that does a lot of things better than the Daimler equivalent.
96 photos
2018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D52018 Audi A8 D5
The 2018 Audi A8 even has power in abundance, with an engine range that culminates with the W12. This is an all-new version of the interlaced double-V6 that uses twin turbochargers to deliver 585 HP and 850 Nm of torque. Its closest rival would be the no-M 760Li, which also features 12 cylinders.

This new engine marks a fantastic power increase over the D4 (the older A8), which was naturally aspirated and only produced 500 HP and 625 Nm of torque. We pretty much told you this back in 2015. However, we do remember the previous car sounding a lot better.

Of course, if you want an A8 that sounds brilliantly, you should wait for the S8. The main goals of the W12 model are luxury and technology, which form the combined focus of the video below, where we got to hear the exhaust.

There are so many features that you can't put them all in one review. For example, the A8 L has laser headlights and rear-wheel steering to dramatically shorten its turning circle. There's also Audi's version of Magic Body Control... which is better. In the demo, you can see it compensating for speed bumps and body roll.

There's also an active safety feature that raises the body on the side that's going to be T-boned in an accident. Like screens? The A8 has five big ones that are about as good as the best tablets. With all this stuff on the table, you have to ask yourself one question: is it really worth waiting for the 2019 Bentley Flying Spur?

2018 Audi A8 audi a8 d5 Audi W12
On Electric Harleys and New Generations A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Replace Your Car Battery The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How Crumple Zones Work 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Understand Car Noises The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
AUDI models:
AUDI A7 SportbackAUDI A7 Sportback LargeAUDI R8 V10 RWS SpyderAUDI R8 V10 RWS Spyder ExoticAUDI R8 V10 RWSAUDI R8 V10 RWS ExoticAUDI RS4 Avant (B9)AUDI RS4 Avant (B9) CompactAUDI RS3 SportbackAUDI RS3 Sportback CompactAll AUDI models  