"Back to the Future" VW Kombi Is a Cool/Geek Fusion

Now that October 21 2015 has passed and "Back to the Future" has become "Back to the Past" for us, we're left without any other moment to remember the cult-classic film featuring everyone's favorite crazy scientist, Doc Brown, and Marty McFly.
Apart from these two main protagonists, the third most important character in the series was undoubtedly the modified DeLorean DMC-12 turned time machine. Plagued with reliability issues, the beautiful sports car never really caught on commercially, but even so, it remains one of the most easily recognizable automobiles thanks to Robert Zemeckis' masterpiece.
But what if Doc Brown was less extravagant in his choice? What if he was a bit of a hippie and chose a Volkswagen Kombi van instead? One built in 1967, for example. Well, then his time machine would have had room for a lot more persons than the DeLorean
, and it would have probably looked something like this.
The Volkswagen has been restored by Nashville-based outfit Velocity Motorcars
who prove they are true "Back to the Future" nerds
. The exterior is finished in a matte gray paint, similar to the bare stainless steel body panels of the DMC-12. Plus, even though it couldn't have been easy, the team gave the Kombi
gull-wing doors.
The dashboard features a replica of the time machine controller where the infamous OCT 21 2015 date was punched in, complete with a keypad. Of course, they wouldn't be going anywhere in time without a flux capacitor, so the Volkswagen
van has that as well just behind the front seats.
In the rear, there is a lounge configuration, but one that can very quickly be turned into a decently-sized bed. When they're not sleepy, the passengers can watch movies on a wide-screen TV and enjoy a multi-speaker JL Audi sound system. It also has a retractable textile roof for an open-top experience.
The restored van is up for sale, but it doesn't come cheap. At $89,995, you'd have to be a die-hard "Back to the Future" fan that's done really well for himself to consider buying it. On the other hand, you'd probably end up with one of the coolest and, at the same time geekiest Volkswagen Kombis out there.