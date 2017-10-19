2017 SEMA: Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Gets Midnight Edition And Dusk Edition

If you want to put the rad in off-road pickup truck, then the Colorado ZR2 is the workhorse for you. At least until Ford brings forth the Ranger Raptor
, which appears to pack 2.7 liters of EcoBoost V6 fury under the hood. Now entering the 2018 model year, the Colorado ZR2 is available in two limited-run flavors, which boast fairly obvious names: Midnight Edition and Dusk Edition.
Created in anticipation of the SEMA
convention in Las Vegas, the special ZR2 models are nothing more than trim packages. Two variations of the same motif, the Midnight and Dusk editions start with 17-inch five-spoke wheels, off-road LED lights mounted on a sport bar, ZR2 logos on the sail panels, and black bow ties at the front and rear. The cabin, on the other hand, doesn’t feature any piece of trim or design that’s different from the bog-standard ZR2.
“The Colorado ZR2 Midnight and Dusk Edition models offer customers even more personalization choices from the only company with three distinct trucks: midsize, full-size and full-size heavy-duty,”
declared Jim Campbell, U.S. vice president of truck strategy, performance vehicles, and motorsports. “Chevrolet offers more choices because the truck market is too diverse for a ‘one size fits most’ strategy.”
Having said these, are you ready to get somewhat confused?
Even though the ZR2 Midnight Edition is exclusively available in black, the ZR2 Dusk Edition can be had in white or any other exterior color from the palette. Because why not? After all, Chevrolet can do whatever it wants with the Colorado ZR2
considering the off-road truck is unique in the mid-size pickup segment.
Beyond the more aggressive styling, 3.5 inches wider track, and 2 inches higher ground clearance, the Colorado ZR2 prides itself on cast-iron control arms and Multimatic DSSV dampers
. The off-road capability is enhanced by two electronic locking differentials, Autotrac transfer case, and 3.42 gearing for the rear axle. Coming as standard with a naturally aspirated 3.6-liter V6, the ZR2 is also available with a 2.8-liter four-cylinder Duramax turbo diesel that offers best-in-segment 368 pound-feet of torque.