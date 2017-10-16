autoevolution
 

Chevrolet Volt Powertrain Engineer Now Leads EV Offensive At General Motors

16 Oct 2017, 10:41 UTC ·
by
Of all car manufacturers out there, General Motors wowed the world in January 2014 by appointing the first female chief executive officer of a global automaker. Three years on, Mary Barra adds a new member to her team in the guise of Pamela Fletcher as vice president of global electric vehicle programs.
Before anything, it should be noted that Fletcher is probably the most qualified person for the role. She cut her teeth at General Motors as chief engineer of the Chevrolet Volt’s propulsion system from 2008 to 2011, then was upgraded to executive chief engineer of autonomous, electrified vehicles, and new technology. Since 2017, Fletcher also holds the position of corporate director at Coherent Inc., a company that specialized in laser systems and components.

Fletcher is also credited with the development of the second-generation Chevrolet Volt, Spark EV, Bolt EV, and the ill-fated Cadillac ELR. The team led by Fletcher also worked its magic on Super Cruise, the hands-free highway driver assist system that premiered on the 2018 Cadillac CT6 sedan.

“Nobody is more prepared to help us lead the way to a zero emissions future than Pam Fletcher,” declared Doug Parks, vice president of autonomous and electric vehicle programs and Fletcher’s superior. “Under Pam’s leadership, GM will continue to deliver electric vehicles that delight our customers and exceed their expectations.” And boy, does GM have big plans in this direction!

By 2023, the biggest of the Big Three will launch “more than 20 all-electric vehicles” on a global level, including a Bolt-based Buick electric crossover and a Camaro-like electric sports car. Within the next 18 months (by January 2019), two EVs are scheduled to go official, though the Detroit, Michigan-based automaker duly refused to say anything at all about what’s in the offing.

General Motors’ future of electric mobility weighs on the shoulders of Fletcher, but based on her resume, it’s likely the automaker will deliver on all its electrified promises.
