autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

2017 Nissan Navara Goes On Sale In Australia

 
26 Mar 2017, 7:21 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
What North America refers to as the Nissan Frontier, the Land Down Under calls Navara. And compared to the Frontier, the Navara is a whole generation ahead of its U.S.-spec counterpart. So what makes the Navara so great that it’s the best-selling Nissan in Australia? Well, then, where do we start?
Pricing is one thing the NP300 Navara has going for it. At AUD 25,990 for the no-thrills variant, Nissan’s workhorse isn’t as cheap what some of the competition has to offer, but it’s really good value for money considering that even the base model gets a ton of standard goodies. There are four body styles to choose from (Single Cab, Cab Chassis, King Cab, Dual Cab), as well as five trim levels (RX, DX, SL, ST, ST-X), with the most expensive model (ST-X 4x4 King Cab diesel AT) starting from AUD 52,490.

Following criticism over the coil-sprung suspension of the old model, the third generation of the Navara abandoned the setup altogether for five-link coil springs. Retuned shock absorbers are also on the menu, with Nissan highlighting that these changes were made to improve both comfort and stability. Don’t, however, think that this is a luxobarge with a bed just because Mercedes-Benz will use the Navara’s platform for the X-Class pickup.

When properly equipped, the Navara for the Australian market boasts up to 3,500 kilograms of towing capacity. To put that figure into comparison with something from a segment above, the most regular of Ford F-150s has 4,900 pounds (2,222 kilograms) to its name. The variant the comes close to the Navara’s 7,716 pounds is the F-150 4x4 Regular Cab with the 122-inch wheelbase, 3.73 axle, and the 2.7 EcoBoost V6 motor.

Just like the European-spec Navara, the one Nissan sells in The Oz gets the job done with the help of two 2.3-liter turbo diesel engines. The lesser powered unit (120 kW/403 Nm) makes do with a single turbocharger, whereas the more potent variant (140 kW/450 Nm) has two turbos.


Nissan Navara Australia Nissan pickup truck 2017 Nissan Navara diesel
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our NISSAN Testdrives:

2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 Nissan Maxima78
2016 Nissan Juke Nismo RS62
2016 Nissan GT-R81
2015 Nissan Pulsar67
2014 NISSAN Qashqai77
2014 NISSAN 370Z Roadster69
NISSAN Patrol66
NISSAN GT-R 79
NISSAN Juke65