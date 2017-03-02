2017 Audi Q5 Scores 5-Star Euro NCAP Rating

About a day ago, Euro NCAP released a batch of crash test results. The small Fiat 500 and Ford Ka+
only scored three stars, while the new Citroen C3 got four, which is respectable nowadays. But a premium car company can't afford to have its SUVs rated poorly in Europe, so we're not surprised that the Audi Q5 got the maximum of five stars.
The new Q5 is the latest Audi to be awarded five stars by Euro NCAP, the organization’s highest rating. Don't for a second think that the German company has an immaculate track record, though. For example, the first Q7 got a controversial 4-star score back in 2006, when tests were much simpler.
The A2, A3 and TT of the early 2000s also scored poorly. In recent days, only the TT received a 4-star rating in 2015.
However, the reason it wasn’t awarded the full five stars is due to it not being available with any form of crash mitigation tech.
Getting back to the Q5, it received a 93% safety rating for adult occupant protection, noticeably higher than the 89% of the A4/A5, which share its platform. However, Euro NCAP didn't give it points for lane support, negatively influencing the Safety Assist score. But we wouldn't worry about that too much.
Two other crossover SUVs scored the maximum of 5 stars, the new Land Rover Discovery and Toyota's urgan C-HR model. Both scored higher than Audi in the Safety Assit department, while the Japanese model got an unbelievable 95% rating for its adult occupant protection. That Prius platform really is indestructable.
Euro NCAP has been conducting testing of crash safety since 1997. Its comprehensive range of test requirements are considerably more demanding than the specifications set by European legislators. However, the American IIHS seems more strict right now.
Without further ado, we give you a video of an Audi Q5 being smashed from all angles. Enjoy!