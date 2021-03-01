2014 Pratt & Miller Chevrolet Corvette C7.R Going for $600K, There’s Still Time

Two seasons on race tracks across America, class victories at the 53rd Rolex 24 at Daytona and the 63rd Mobil 1 12 Hours of Sebring, and ten top-five finishes. That is only part of the pedigree of this 2014 Chevrolet Corvette C7.R GT with chassis number #C7RGT-003, but it's clearly enough to prompt someone to pledge $600,000 for it in an online auction.

15 photos