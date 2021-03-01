2014 Pratt & Miller Chevrolet Corvette C7.R Going for $600K, There’s Still Time

Two seasons on race tracks across America, class victories at the 53rd Rolex 24 at Daytona and the 63rd Mobil 1 12 Hours of Sebring, and ten top-five finishes. That is only part of the pedigree of this 2014 Chevrolet Corvette C7.R GT with chassis number #C7RGT-003, but it's clearly enough to prompt someone to pledge $600,000 for it in an online auction.
The car is one of the very few to have been made by Chevrolet and Pratt & Miller for what was called back then the IMSA Tudor United SportsCar Championship series (currently the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship). And most importantly, it still has on all the hardware that helped it climb to the top so many times back in its racing days.
Wrapped in the yellow and black livery from the 2014–2015 season, the race car packs the original 5.5-liter engine, rebuilt by an unspecified garage, and the six-speed sequential transaxle. Back in its day, dyno numbers showed it could have an output of 575 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 509 lb-ft (689 Nm) of torque at 5,700 rpm.
On the outside, it rocks the widened and lowered carbon-fiber bodywork over the aluminum monocoque the car is sharing with the Z06 from the same year. Inside the cockpit, there still are all the required fittings, from the integrated roll cage to the single Recaro racing seat or from the safety harness to the side-curtain net.
This factory race car is presently for sale, enjoying its final hours of bidding on Bring a Trailer. It goes complete with a dyno report, manufacturer documentation, and a spares package. All that, combined with the car’s racing record and mechanical prowess, was enough for someone to bid $600,000 for it.
The sum may still go higher, as at the time of writing, there are close to six hours left in the process. And it probably should, as the dealer selling it was asking $950,000 for the 'Vette back in December 2020.
Wrapped in the yellow and black livery from the 2014–2015 season, the race car packs the original 5.5-liter engine, rebuilt by an unspecified garage, and the six-speed sequential transaxle. Back in its day, dyno numbers showed it could have an output of 575 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 509 lb-ft (689 Nm) of torque at 5,700 rpm.
On the outside, it rocks the widened and lowered carbon-fiber bodywork over the aluminum monocoque the car is sharing with the Z06 from the same year. Inside the cockpit, there still are all the required fittings, from the integrated roll cage to the single Recaro racing seat or from the safety harness to the side-curtain net.
This factory race car is presently for sale, enjoying its final hours of bidding on Bring a Trailer. It goes complete with a dyno report, manufacturer documentation, and a spares package. All that, combined with the car’s racing record and mechanical prowess, was enough for someone to bid $600,000 for it.
The sum may still go higher, as at the time of writing, there are close to six hours left in the process. And it probably should, as the dealer selling it was asking $950,000 for the 'Vette back in December 2020.