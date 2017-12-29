200ft Lamborghini Huracan Burnout Is Samuel Hubinette's Drift Car Going Straight

As apt as supercar are when it comes to hooning, these velocity monsters are exactly the ideal burnout tools. That's because they're designed to grip and go, which kind of gets in the way when you're trying to smoke the rear tires. However, every now and then, somebody comes along and challenges this status, with the freshest stunt of the kind involving a Lamborghini Huracan... drift car.

200ft insane burnout by @samuel_hubinette in his VF-Engineering supercharged Lamborghini Huracan. . #burnout #nittotires #supercars #huracantalk #vfengineering #dailydrivenexotics #v10power #excessivexotics A post shared by VF Engineering.com (@vfengineering) on Dec 28, 2017 at 6:30am PST We're talking about pro driver Samuel Hubinette's Raging Bull, which has recently been put to smoking use, with the mid-engined animal delivering a 200ft burnout, one that can be admired in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.Keep in mind that this machine started out in life as a "normal" all-paw incarnation of the Huracan . Nevertheless, it's LP610-4 badge is totally unfitting, since the thing has been converted to rear-wheel-drive, while receiving a VF Engineering supercharger kit.As such, the rear tires now have to deal with around 800 horsepower - the instant response of the blower setup makes the powertrain ideal for drifting. Oh, and let's not forget the hydraulic handbrake of the thing.Now that you've seen what Mr. Hubinette can do with this modded Raging Bull, it's time to remind you that Mrs. Hubinette isn't exactly shy when it comes to throwing the V10 beast around.For instance, we'll remind you of the time when Eva Stina Hubinette drifted the Huracan around a Lamborghini dealer parking lot. And yes, an important part of the Lamborghini Newport Beach was around at the time, with the supercar basically serving as cones.As we mentioned back then, the Hubs have three children, who aren't exactly unware of what it means to hoon a vehicle. So you can expect even more adventures from this stunt family in the future. Meanwhile, we'll hold a moment of silence for the rear tires of the Italian exotic.