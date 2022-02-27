2008 Tesla Roadster Sells for More Than $250,000

Pete Gruber has been saying for quite a while that the original Tesla Roadster will become collectible cars. Although they are not that old, they are rare and are the vehicle that made Tesla a $1 trillion company – now $800 billion but still dropping. These elements already gave Gruber reason, but a 2008 Roadster selling for more than $250,000 seals the deal.
We should stress that it was not an ordinary Roadster. This early car had a 13 VIN, which means it is one of the very first and part of the Signature 100 special series. The first one ever delivered went to Elon Musk. The one sent to space as a dummy payload for Falcon Heavy tests is a 2010 Roadster, which means the very first Tesla is probably still protected somewhere.
Gruber made a video to tell us about the story that led this 2008 Roadster to such a high price. The owner set a $250,000 price on Gruber’s website to evaluate if any collector would find that price attractive. When the car was listed, the owner received four propositions at the set price, which made him ask Gruber to list it as an auction.
The Tesla Roadster repair specialist warned his list of 200 prospective buyers about the auction before it was published on the website. It never went online: the seller received a proposition that he did not want to make public. Anyway, it was undoubtedly so above the $250,000 that the seller preferred people not to know about it.
With this sale at much more than $250,000, the 2008 Tesla Roadster costs much more than the second generation will – if it ever goes on sale. Gruber is optimistic in that regard and believes Tesla will release it soon. We already know it will not be in 2022, which makes “soon” be more than bullish.
If the Roadster reached such a high price at this point, earlier EVs might get even more expensive as time goes by. Sadly, some of them burned recently in a fire at Gruber Motors, which will make the remaining ones even rarer. If you intend ever to buy one, perhaps the time to do that is right now.
