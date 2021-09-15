Tesla Hacker Says Replacing Battery Pack Modules in Model S Doesn’t Work

Tesla always chooses the easiest path for repair in its cars despite the cost for its customers. That said, it will give them a $16,000 estimate for a repair that could cost $700, as we have already told you. It also provided a customer with a $22,500 estimate (without taxes) for something that the Electrified Garage fixed for $5,750. However, Jason Hughes, also known as Tesla Hacker, said the automaker's procedure was correct in this case. Replacing battery modules would be just a temporary fix: imbalances would make the Model S present the same issue in the future.