2006 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 With Just 107 Miles up for Auction in Mint Condition

Are you a fan of the C6 Chevrolet Corvette, but did not have the chance to buy one when it was new? Well, an ad on Bring a Trailer might change your life, as there is a 107-mile (172 km) example in mint condition, and it is a 2006 Z06 model, which was the first model year when the Z06 was available.
The Z06 version of the C6 Corvette is the lightest of its generation and came with the largest displacement (427.8 cui or 7.0-liter) small-block engine, called the LS7. The dry-sump, hand-built V8 came with 505 hp at 6,300 rpm and 470 lb. ft (637 Nm) of torque, which made it the most powerful naturally aspirated engine made by GM at the time of its introduction.
In addition to that, the Z06 Corvette had an aluminum chassis, stiffer springs and shocks, larger front and rear fenders, as well as an intake inlet scoop on the front bumper, and ducts on the rear fenders to cool the rear brakes. The car came with a staggered wheel setup from the factory, with 18-inch allows on the front and 19-inch allows on the rear. The front brakes had 14-inch (355 mm) cross-drilled rotors, while the rear discs were 13-inch (330 mm) ones.
The owner of this example, listed on Bring a Trailer, fitted it with the 2LZ package, a dual-mode exhaust, xenon headlights, GM Speedline Spider-style wheels in a staggered configuration, a head-up display, navigation, a Bose audio system, and many more. The original wheels were replaced but will come with the car when it is sold, as will the original brake pads, which were replaced this year.
The tires were also replaced this year by its seller with Michelin Pilot Super Sports, complete with tire pressure sensors. The brake fluid was flushed, and the wheels are aligned and ready to drive. The Victory Red (74U factory paint code) example has Ebony leather inside and presents itself in pristine condition. Out of the 107 miles (172 km) on the clock, the current seller has covered about 90 (144 km). Naturally, the oil and coolant were changed before driving the car, and the vehicle has a clean CarFax and full-service history.
The buyer will receive all the original literature and documents from the day it was delivered, as well as all receipts for the work performed on the car and even an original car cover. At the time of writing, the highest bid stands at $40,000 after eight bids. The auction is set to end on Tuesday, August 17, at 11:30 pm, so you might want to rush if you can afford to buy it. Even if you cannot buy it now, check out the photo gallery to see a pristine example of a Z06 Corvette from 2006.
