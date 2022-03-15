2003 BMW M3 Coupe Manual in Carbon Black Wants a New Home, Bidding Just Started

This 2003 BMW E46 M3 Coupe comes with a manual transmission, a great color, an unforgettable shape, a crazy good engine, no modifications, and more goodies that will sure impress fans of the brand. Some might argue that it doesn’t get any better than this when it comes to modern classics that wear the BMW badge.
If the question is “Bimmer, Benz, or Bentley?”, the answer, in this case, would surely be “Bimmer.” There are multiple reasons why this 2003 BMW M3 Coupe can easily become one of the most sought-after cars in the next years. Just looking at it makes you wonder how it survived all these years with no modifications, no accidents, and such a low mileage – the odometer shows 8,000 miles (12,870 kilometers)!
This vehicle also has a power sunroof, a Harman Kardon sound system, power seats, xenon lighting, navigation service, and, most importantly, a limited-slip differential to allow the future owner to have some fun with the car if they wish so. There’s some styling too, as the Shadow line trim has been installed. Wheels are original and (win!) they're not blacked out. These 19-inch Ms look to par!
The 3.2-liter in-line six-cylinder S54 engine is not one known for major issues or flaws, so this Bavarian coupe can still stretch its legs with no worries. It boasts 333 HP, but don’t bet on all of them. It’s been 19 years since it was last factory rated.
This vehicle has been subject to four recalls: two for airbags, and another two for emissions.
Surprisingly enough, this E46 M3 had four different owners up until now, but the car doesn’t show it. It has some minor scuffs, but those can be easily repaired. Keep in mind, the detailer used carbon ice to make this car look its best for this listing. According to the current owner and other users that know the vehicle, this performance coupe never left the state of Pennsylvania. Moreover, it still has the original toolbox.
E46 M3s are going for insane prices nowadays. Similar models, with almost the same mileage, but with different interiors and exteriors have broken the $90,000 mark. At the moment, this BMW M3 Coupe that was just added on BaT sits at $30,000 with six days left for bidders to reach the finish line. Things could heat up very fast for this modern classic.
