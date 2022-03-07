New BMW M3 and M4 Iconic Pack Adds Hood Stripes and Bigger Badges

BMW M is continuing its festivities. Fans and customers will be happy to know there are new ways of customizing the appearance of a new M3 or M4. Moreover, the M3 Touring is once again shown.
BMW’s high-performance M division is getting ready to put a mark on this year’s M3 and M4. The Iconic Pack is shown in a new video as a new way of improving or at least changing the appearance of these coveted vehicles. There are also new Individual colors displayed, and the M3 Touring is showing itself again. This time, unfortunately, there’s no sighting of the new BMW M4 CS or CSL with that impressive grille.
These new lines that you can see in the photos and in the video down below might look like decals, but they’re not. BMW has developed a new technology that doesn’t use paint or stickers to emphasize cars’ shapes. It’s an overspray-free painting process that can be highly customizable without having an impact on the environment. The German carmaker said beforehand it would use this process called EcoPaintJet Pro on new custom two-tone paintwork and M4 identification but didn’t offer any details.
It might not seem like much, but this opens the door to customizations that weren’t possible before. Customers will be able to transform their new vehicles into art on wheels if they’re ready to pay. The good news is this wouldn’t be too expensive, as BMW says material and personnel costs were eliminated. This granted a cheaper process, but it’s not yet known how much this would go for.
The video also shows Individual special paints Rosso Corsa, Frozen Black, Speed Yellow, Vodoo Blue, Chalk, Verde Mantis, and Twilight Purple.
The M4 Cabriolet is at the same time looking like it sports an enlarged trunk badge with more pronounced BMW M colors. We’ll have to see that in daylight to confirm it.
Finally, there’s a new way of showing you have an M4 by putting the model designation on the entire trunk. If the sound’s not doing it anymore, then let design take the main stage.
These new lines that you can see in the photos and in the video down below might look like decals, but they’re not. BMW has developed a new technology that doesn’t use paint or stickers to emphasize cars’ shapes. It’s an overspray-free painting process that can be highly customizable without having an impact on the environment. The German carmaker said beforehand it would use this process called EcoPaintJet Pro on new custom two-tone paintwork and M4 identification but didn’t offer any details.
It might not seem like much, but this opens the door to customizations that weren’t possible before. Customers will be able to transform their new vehicles into art on wheels if they’re ready to pay. The good news is this wouldn’t be too expensive, as BMW says material and personnel costs were eliminated. This granted a cheaper process, but it’s not yet known how much this would go for.
The video also shows Individual special paints Rosso Corsa, Frozen Black, Speed Yellow, Vodoo Blue, Chalk, Verde Mantis, and Twilight Purple.
The M4 Cabriolet is at the same time looking like it sports an enlarged trunk badge with more pronounced BMW M colors. We’ll have to see that in daylight to confirm it.
Finally, there’s a new way of showing you have an M4 by putting the model designation on the entire trunk. If the sound’s not doing it anymore, then let design take the main stage.