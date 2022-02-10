Hey There, New BMW M3, Why the Long Face? Oh, Wait…

Will the internet ever stop joking about the double coffins decorating the front end of the new-generation BMW M3 and M4? Probably, but for now, it is what it is.
Quite surprisingly, the design has actually started growing on us, sooner than expected, though that is probably based on a number of facts. Having the Munich brand’s latest sports sedan in the right shade can mean the difference between making it your gadget wallpaper, and criticizing its design.
A nice set of wheels can make it even more head-turning, and depending on what you have in mind, there are literally dozens of companies out there that can fit the bill. HRE is just one, and their proposal, or one of their latest proposals to be more correct, is a set of Y-spoke alloys, with visible rivets, shod in Michelin rubber.
Spinning around the red brake calipers, these wheels have quite a vintage feel to them, especially in the chosen color, though in this writer’s opinion, they would have looked much better in black. Fortunately, there are no less than 74 hues available for this particular set, otherwise dubbed the Classic 300. The three-piece set starts at $8,900 in the smallest offering, 17 inches, and it can be ordered up to 24 inches in diameter, save for 23, which isn’t on the shelves. Optional equipment includes the carbon fiber center caps and black or chrome lug nuts.
In addition to the pictured satin blue-wrapped BMW M3, the wheelmaker has fitted other M cars with these specific alloys, including the F80 and E92. Scrolling through their website has revealed that at least one M6 Gran Coupe rides on them two, and so do the Porsche Cayman, Porsche 911, and even the new generation Land Rover Defender, albeit with chunkier tires wrapped around them.
