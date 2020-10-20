2 Months After Breaking His Back in e-Bike Accident, Simon Cowell Walks Again

Autonomous Cars for Kids Double as Playground Furniture: Coen Car by Nendo

Simon Cowell, aka one of Britain’s most famous exports, is doing fine after breaking his back in three different places after falling off a brand new e-bike. 1 photo



Cowell was with girlfriend Lauren Silverman and their son Eric out in Malibu, California, hitting a beachside boutique for some light shopping. Accompanied by bodyguards and a nanny, Cowell walked on his own without help, after several weeks of reported agony and high-strength painkillers following surgery to fix his broken back.



The accident took place at the beginning of August, in Cowell’s front yard, at his Malibu home. He had just bought himself a trail e-bike and, before bothering to read the manual, he hopped on it to give it a try. It just so happened that



The Swind EB-01 delivers 20 electric hp and top speeds of 60 mph (97 kph), which can be further increased to 80 mph (129 kph) by tweaking the software and implicitly voiding the warranty. In short, it’s a powerful e-bike made for offroad use and the least a new rider can do before trying it on is check out the manual to see how they should operate it.







He



Simon Cowell seen walking for the first time since horror bike crash https://t.co/kvnZO85VLz — The Sun (@TheSun) October 20, 2020



Thank you @howiemandel pic.twitter.com/9CnvJgCIq2 — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) August 21, 2020 As the saying goes, the proof is in the pudding. In this case, the proof is in the photos: two months after the very serious accident , the 61-year-old music mogul and TV personality was pictured for the first time out in public, walking on his own. The Sun has the photos, and you can see a couple of them in the tweet below, as well.Cowell was with girlfriend Lauren Silverman and their son Eric out in Malibu, California, hitting a beachside boutique for some light shopping. Accompanied by bodyguards and a nanny, Cowell walked on his own without help, after several weeks of reported agony and high-strength painkillers following surgery to fix his broken back.The accident took place at the beginning of August, in Cowell’s front yard, at his Malibu home. He had just bought himself a trail e-bike and, before bothering to read the manual, he hopped on it to give it a try. It just so happened that he’d bought the Swind EB-01 , advertised as the most powerful and technically advanced offroad bike on the market.The Swind EB-01 delivers 20 electric hp and top speeds of 60 mph (97 kph), which can be further increased to 80 mph (129 kph) by tweaking the software and implicitly voiding the warranty. In short, it’s a powerful e-bike made for offroad use and the least a new rider can do before trying it on is check out the manual to see how they should operate it. Cowell failed to do that . The throttle surprised him, knocking him on his back. He broke 3 vertebrae in his back, which required surgery and, according to reports in the UK media, weeks of therapy, painkillers and a live-in nurse to help him with daily chores. More recent reports claim that Cowell no longer requires the nurse’s services and that he’s strengthening his body by swimming and walking.He won’t be riding e-bikes in the future, though.