1995 Nissan Skyline GT-R R33 Tuned by Veilside Is Worth $120,000

15 Jun 2020
A fresh 2020 Nissan GT-R currently costs about twice as much as one from a decade ago. However, there's even more value trapped in the three older generations. Today, we're going to focus on a car that even JDM fans rarely see, the Veilside R33 Combat Evolution.
This era is characterized by extreme tuning, as seemingly every YouTuber wants to put a widebody kit on his Supra. But if you turn the clock back 25 years, you'll find that not that many companies were willing to be bold and brave.

Veilside is undoubtedly best known for the kit that went on the Han's 1997 Mazda RX-7 ND in Tokyo Drift. But that brightly-colored movie prop doesn't reveal the full spectrum of the Japanese tuner's abilities.

The R33 Combat Evolution is a modern legend, one which we grew up reading about and checked out in auto magazines after it came out at the 1996 Tokyo Auto Salon. It's not painted bright orange but does reflect the styling of that era and the potential of the classic Skyline model.

We believe this is that car and it's on sale with Vistec R Imports. They want $120,000, which isn't all that surprising, considering all the generations that pre-dated the R35 are collectible.

In our humble opinion, the R33 is lacking in the looks department. Nissan didn't get all the details right until the R34 arrived. However, the Veilside kit hides imperfections like a tan and makeup.

The most striking feature has to be the widebody conversion with flared front and rear arches. The kit also changes all the bumpers, adds skirts, the hood and adds a giant wing. For context, the Japanese auto magazines in the photo gallery hint at a potential rival, the Porsche 993, with its stylish GT2 and Carrera RS versions.

Also included in the massive $120,000 sticker price are a number of tech goodies, such as the upgraded HKS 2540 turbocharger, N1 crankshaft, GReddy 100 mm intercooler, Blitz radiator, Blitz blow-off valve, and oil cooler, ARC air intake, Ohlins adjustable suspension, Brembo brakes, and a Nismo clutch.


 
 
 
 
 
1995 NISSAN SKYLINE GT-R VEILSIDE COMBAT EVOLUTION This legendary R33 GT-R was built by one of Japan famous tuner shops in Japan “ VEILSIDE”. It has been publish in numerous magazines, videos and even won the MVP award in 1996 Tokyo auto salon. Over the years it was display in many car shows and went thru different modification changes but the wide aero kit remain the same. Some of the modification: VEILSIDE Combat evolution wide aero VEILSIDE Front bumper VEILSIDE Side skirts VEILSIDE rear bumber VEILSIDE rear wing VEILSIDE bonnet VEILSIDE steering wheel VEILSIDE shift knob VEILSIDE oil cap VEILSIDE valve cover VEILSIDE exhaust VEILSIDE wheels VEILSIDE Font seats Tomei water Pump Tomei cam Shafts Tomei cam gears Tomei Studs Tomei Timing belt Wiseco 86.5mm piston N1 Crankshaft N1 Oil pump HKS 2540 Turbo ATI Pulley GREDDY Intercooler 100 mm BLITZ Radiator BLITZ blow off valve BLITZ Oil cooler ARC Air intake NISMO clutch Defi gauges NISMO floor mats BREMBO brakes OHLINS suspension $120,000USD Shipped any where in the world. Contact us for more detailed information. #vistecrimports #dreamfactorygarage #bnr33 #veilside #GTR

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.
