1995 Nissan Skyline GT-R R33 Tuned by Veilside Is Worth $120,000

This era is characterized by extreme tuning, as seemingly every YouTuber wants to put a widebody kit on his Supra. But if you turn the clock back 25 years, you'll find that not that many companies were willing to be bold and brave.Veilside is undoubtedly best known for the kit that went on the Han's 1997 Mazda RX-7 ND in Tokyo Drift . But that brightly-colored movie prop doesn't reveal the full spectrum of the Japanese tuner's abilities.The R33 Combat Evolution is a modern legend, one which we grew up reading about and checked out in auto magazines after it came out at the 1996 Tokyo Auto Salon. It's not painted bright orange but does reflect the styling of that era and the potential of the classic Skyline model.We believe this is that car and it's on sale with Vistec R Imports. They want $120,000, which isn't all that surprising, considering all the generations that pre-dated the R35 are collectible.In our humble opinion, the R33 is lacking in the looks department. Nissan didn't get all the details right until the R34 arrived. However, the Veilside kit hides imperfections like a tan and makeup.The most striking feature has to be the widebody conversion with flared front and rear arches. The kit also changes all the bumpers, adds skirts, the hood and adds a giant wing. For context, the Japanese auto magazines in the photo gallery hint at a potential rival, the Porsche 993, with its stylish GT2 and Carrera RS versions.Also included in the massive $120,000 sticker price are a number of tech goodies, such as the upgraded HKS 2540 turbocharger, N1 crankshaft, GReddy 100 mm intercooler, Blitz radiator, Blitz blow-off valve, and oil cooler, ARC air intake, Ohlins adjustable suspension, Brembo brakes, and a Nismo clutch.