1994 BMW R100GS Is Yearning for an Adventure Far Off the Beaten Track

Look closely and you’ll see a handful of aftermarket accessories, such as a Corbin saddle and new foot pegs, to name a couple. 34 photos



Motorrad’s gladiator comes equipped with an air-cooled 980cc boxer-twin mill, featuring dual Bing carbs and a compression ratio of 8.5:1. The four-stroke leviathan is good for up to 60 hp at about 6,500 rpm, while a respectable torque output of 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) will be conjured at 3,750 spins per minute.



A five-speed transmission is tasked with routing the engine’s oomph to the rear hoop via an enclosed driveshaft, resulting in a top speed of 112 mph (181 kph). The powertrain components are embraced by a tubular steel double cradle frame, which sits on telescopic forks and a Paralever suspension module.



Stopping power hails from a single 285 mm (11.2 inches) disc and a twin-piston caliper at the front, along with a 200 mm (7.9 inches) drum brake on the other end. Furthermore, this second-gen



When you're after a competent adventure bike that'll take you anywhere you please, BMW 's lineup might be the first place you'll want to look. Although Bavaria's modern-day machines tend to get quite pricy, there are plenty of budget-friendly specimens to choose from on the second-hand market. For instance, the 1994 MY R100GS presented above is heading to the auction block at this very moment.

R100GS sports an assortment of aftermarket goodies, including an Acerbis front fender, Q-Tech foot pegs and a curvy solo saddle from Corbin.

creature looks!

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.