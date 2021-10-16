4 One-Off Ducati Hypermotard “Igneous Ripper” Has Custom Fangs and Carbon Hooves

This 1991 Ducati 907 I.E. Looks Absolutely Delicious, Carries Aftermarket Mufflers

In terms of aesthetics, Bologna’s 907 is basically the motorcycle equivalent of a Ferrari Testarossa. 28 photos



When the tachometer shows 8,500 spins per minute, the four-stroke predator will feed a peak horsepower figure of 90 ponies to a six-speed transmission, which is linked to the rear three-spoke Brembo wheel through a chain final drive. Ultimately, the engine’s oomph enables the 907 to complete the quarter-mile sprint in 12.1 face-melting seconds, while its top speed is rated at 138 mph (222 kph).



The powertrain components are hugged by a steel trellis frame that sits on 42 mm (1.6 inches) upside-down Marzocchi forks and an adjustable monoshock. Stopping power is provided by dual 300 mm (11.8 inches) rotors and twin-piston calipers at the front, along with a 245 mm (9.6 inches) brake disc and a single-piston caliper on the other end.



Now, let’s be a little more concise; the bike you’re seeing here is a 1991 model with just over 22k miles (35,000 km) on the odometer. Additionally, the Duc also features a two-up Corbin saddle, Avon tires and stainless-steel exhaust mufflers from Staintune’s catalog. As of last year, the machine’s current owner went about replacing the essential fluids for good measure.



As you're reading this, the '91 MY Ducati 907 I.E. is being auctioned off at no reserve on Bring A Trailer, where it will be listed for another five days (until Thursday, October 21). At this time, the top bidder is only offering a modest 1,500 bucks for the two-wheeled spartan, but we wouldn't be surprised to see that figure go past three grand before the bidding deadline is reached.

