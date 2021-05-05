1992 Ford Mustang Comes From a Time When Muscle Cars Wore Special Summer Clothes

We’re used to seeing special versions of Ford’s Mustang coming out to play. The most recent is the Mach-1, which is now getting ready to reach customers across the U.S., and there will probably be others in the near future. But we’ll probably not get another Summer Special like this one anytime soon, because that’s not how marketing rolls these days.
Summer Edition is the name of o a small batch of special Mustangs made back in 1992, as the carmaker was trying to bring more customers over to the nameplate. Some consider it a successor for the Mustang 7 Up from the preceding years, but even rarer than that one.
Being designed as car for the summer, the special edition was of course based on the convertible LX. It came with its own set of exterior appointments, but it borrowed the interior of the 7 Up, and threw in just a pinch of extras.
There were a little over 2,000 Summer Editions (a.k.a. Summer Special) made that year, and the one we have here is one of them. Like all others of its breed, it wears the Performance Red paint on the outside, with body-colored mirrors, and a set of Opal Pearlescent cast-aluminum 5-spoke wheels. Inside, the Mustang flaunts pure white seats in front of the pitch-black dashboard.
The car moves under the power of the 225 horsepower 5.0-liter engine, linked to a 4-speed automatic transmission. The odometer shows the two people who have owned the car thus far used it for just 27,000 miles (43,000 km).
The Mustang is in unrestored condition, as really, it’s not that long since it was made. It is presently listed as part of the Mecum auction in Indianapolis in mid-May. The amount the auction house hopes to get for it, $34,000, is another indication of the fact not enough time has passed since it was made to become a real collectible.
