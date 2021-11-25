One Lucky Earthling Just Won Two Tickets on a Virgin Galactic Space Flight

1991 Kawasaki ZX-7 Ninja Procures Extra Stopping Power From Refurbished Brakes

Stopping power is handled by twin 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and four-piston calipers up front, while the rear hoop is adorned with a single 230 mm (9 inches) rotor and a two-piston caliper. Prior to receiving any of the vital fluids, the esteemed ‘91 MY On U.S. soil, the bike you see above was marketed as the ZX-7 Ninja, but the rest of the world knew it as the ZXR750. To be more precise, this sexy beast is a 1991 variant of Kawasaki’s family, featuring re-tuned carburetors and a state-of-the-art jet kit from Factory Pro, as well as a tinted aftermarket windshield.The Ninja comes with a little over 26k miles (42,000 km) on its five-digit analog odometer, and the current owner had its braking system rebuilt with new pads, overhauled calipers and premium brake lines. This bad boy is up for grabs on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, where it will be listed for another six days (until November 30).Presently, the top bidder is prepared to spend 5,100 freedom bucks on this sublime ZX-7, though the reserve price hasn’t been met. Before you head off to the IMA platform, let’s proceed with a brief overview of the machine’s specifications, so that you may get a better idea as to what we’re dealing with here.Underneath its sporty fairings, Kawasaki ’s phenom hides a liquid-cooled 749cc inline-four predator, with four Keihin carbs, dual overhead camshafts and a total of sixteen valves. The engine is accompanied by a wet multi-plate clutch and a six-speed transmission, which turns the bike’s rear wheel via a chain final drive.At a whopping 10,500 spins per minute, the four-stroke fiend will go about supplying a peak horsepower figure of 100 ponies. Upon reaching the ground, this unrelenting force allows the ZX-7 Ninja to hit a generous top speed of 143 mph (230 kph). The whole shebang is held in place by an aluminum perimeter frame, resting on 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down forks and a Uni-Trak rear suspension module.Stopping power is handled by twin 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and four-piston calipers up front, while the rear hoop is adorned with a single 230 mm (9 inches) rotor and a two-piston caliper. Prior to receiving any of the vital fluids, the esteemed ‘91 MY Ninja tips the scales at 430 pounds (195 kg).

