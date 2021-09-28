2022 Kawasaki Z650RS Oozes '70s Charm, Blends the Retro Style With Modern Functionality

When Kawasaki reignited the classic style of the original Z1 900 with the Z900RS, a motorcycle with no fairing that screamed pure retro-style look, we knew that the Z650 middleweight would be part of the "Retrovolution" as well. And that's how the neo-retro 2022 Z650RS was born.
While the Z900RS packs a punch, with 109 hp and 72 ft-lb of torque on tap, the retro bike doesn't really appeal to beginner motorcycle riders. That's why the Japanese tamed the new Z650RS, coupling it with the 67 hp and 47 ft-lb of torque 649cc parallel-twin from the Z650.
The thrilling Parallel Twin engine is designed for everyday riding and delivers a rapid response, powerful low-mid range performance, and fuel efficiency. Riders will feel a smooth and strong engine character when opening the throttle, providing a high degree of control when making minute throttle adjustments.
Similar to the Z650, the Z650RS is a lightweight machine, tipping the scale at just 13.5 kg (30 lbs). This also plays a part in the bike's smooth handling. The easy handling is given by its wide, flat handlebar as well, which puts the rider in a natural, comfortable position.
Its rider-friendly character is reflected in its light and casual look as a middleweight model. The Z650RS has a timeless design that combines the charm of a classic motorcycle with simple and modern design elements. Flat spokes on original cast wheels, like those on the Z900RS, are intended to make the wheels seem like classic wire-spoked wheels.
Dual front and read disc brakes deliver plenty of braking power, but the round discs also play their role in maintaining the retro-sport image of this machine. A multi-functional LCD screen complements the analog-style speedometer and tachometer dials.
Offered in different color schemes, namely Candy Emerald Green, Metallic Moondust Grey and Ebony, and Metallic Spark Black, the Z650RS will hit European dealerships this November. Pricing for the new motorcycle starts at £7,549, which is around $10,347. Unfortunately Kawasaki didn't release any information regarding the bike’s U.S. debut.
