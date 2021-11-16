4 Cabin-less Honda AWV Roam on Their Own on Future Solar Panel Field

1983 Honda CX650 Custom Still Looks Young Following 38 Years of Faithful Service

Thanks to a thoughtful selection of invigorating upgrades, this retro gem appears to be in the best shape of its life. 35 photos



After flushing the fluids, the owner refurbished the original forks using fresh seals. Otherwise, Honda’s classic warrior retains its stock specifications, featuring a little over 29k miles (46,700 km) on the odometer. The



When the four-stroke mill purrs at about 8,000 rpm, a maximum power output figure of 65 ponies will be sent to a five-speed gearbox, which spins the rear 15-inch cast alloy wheel through a shaft final drive. Upon touching the ground, this force enables its bearer to reach speeds of up to 111 mph (179 kph).



Braking is taken good care of by a single brake rotor and a two-piston caliper up front, along with a traditional drum setup at six o’clock. The ‘83 MY creature sits on air-adjustable 39 mm (1.5 inches) leading-axle forks and twin preload-adjustable shock absorbers. When all the vital juice is added, the Japanese pearl will tip the scales at 481 pounds (218 kg), while its fuel capacity is rated at 3.3 gallons (12.5 liters).



This CX650 Custom is currently up for grabs on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website, where it will be listed at no reserve until Monday afternoon (November 22). If you'd like to see the entity parked in your garage, we'll have you know that you're going to need around 4,500 freedom bucks to surpass the top bid, which is placed at $4,200.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

