Reconditioned 1984 BMW R 80 G/S Looks the Part Sporting Bespoke Upholstery

Here’s a dual-sport warrior that won’t be letting any obstacle stand in its way. 26 photos



A five-speed transmission is tasked with routing this force to an enclosed driveshaft, resulting in a top speed of 104 mph (168 kph). The powertrain is enveloped in a tubular steel duplex cradle skeleton, resting on 36 mm (1.4 inches) leading-axle forks and a single shock absorber. Motorrad’s dual-sport fiend sports a 260 mm (10.2 inches) drilled brake disc at the front and a 200 mm (7.9 inches) drum module on the opposite end.



Aside from these fundamental characteristics, the



Three years later, the overhaul continued with a comprehensive rebuild of the creature’s stock instrumentation and forks. The bodywork got treated to a pristine layer of youthful paint, and the original exhaust system was ceramic-coated for additional durability. Lastly, new steering stem bearing were installed to round things out.



Having been ridden for 55k miles (88,500 km), this Bavarian can’t exactly boast about low mileage, but it does look as if it just crawled off the production line! The ‘84 MY spartan is being auctioned off at no reserve on The 1984 BMW R 80 G/S is brought to life thanks to a four-stroke 798cc boxer-twin engine, which packs dual constant-depression Bing carbs and two valves per cylinder head. Featuring a compression ratio of 8.2:1, the air-cooled powerplant is good for up to 50 hp at 6,500 rpm and 41 pound-feet (56 Nm) of twist at about 5,000 spins.A five-speed transmission is tasked with routing this force to an enclosed driveshaft, resulting in a top speed of 104 mph (168 kph). The powertrain is enveloped in a tubular steel duplex cradle skeleton, resting on 36 mm (1.4 inches) leading-axle forks and a single shock absorber. Motorrad’s dual-sport fiend sports a 260 mm (10.2 inches) drilled brake disc at the front and a 200 mm (7.9 inches) drum module on the opposite end.Aside from these fundamental characteristics, the R 80 G/S we’re examining here prides itself with custom upholstery, aluminum Akront hoops and high-grade Scorpion A/T rubber from Pirelli. Back in 2016, the Beemer’s previous owner proceeded to refurbish its carburetors, while the timing chain, spark plug wiring and ignition coils have all been replaced with modern alternatives.Three years later, the overhaul continued with a comprehensive rebuild of the creature’s stock instrumentation and forks. The bodywork got treated to a pristine layer of youthful paint, and the original exhaust system was ceramic-coated for additional durability. Lastly, new steering stem bearing were installed to round things out.Having been ridden for 55k miles (88,500 km), this Bavarian can’t exactly boast about low mileage, but it does look as if it just crawled off the production line! The ‘84 MY spartan is being auctioned off at no reserve on Bring A Trailer , where you may register your bids until Sunday, November 21. Currently, you'd need to spend a little over six grand if you’re intending to become the top bidder, which sounds fairly modest when you consider this motorcycle’s spotless condition.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.