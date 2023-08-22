1980 Datsun 280ZX 10th Anniversary Model Sells for Record Price

A 1980 Datsun 280ZX 10th Anniversary has just been sold for what seems to be a record price. Someone paid over #231,000 to take home a car that was around $13,000 when new, around 40 years ago.
We have been living with this idea that the Japanese cars from the 1980s are some cheap, sporty, fun means of transportation compared to – let’s say – their German counterparts. But it seems that it is long gone. Forget everything you knew about the Datsun models. Some are anything but cheap. And this one right here stands proof.
Part of the Mike and Debbie Rogers Collection, it is one of only 3,000 ever made. Of those 3,000, only 500 were painted in red and black, with the other 2,500 going for Black and Gold. In early 1980s, all 1,250 Datsun dealerships in the United States received two cars in Black and Gold, with the top 500 gross sales getting an additional Red and Black example.
Since it drove through the factory gate, this Datsun only changed the battery and – for a reason that is beyond us – the radiator.
