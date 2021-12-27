1979 Pontiac 10th Anniversary Limited Edition Trans Am Stored for Years Needs Restoration

Back in 1979, Pontiac found just the best way to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Trans Am: it launched a special edition model that got the see the daylight in limited numbers and came with unique features you couldn’t find elsewhere.
The so-called Pontiac 10th Anniversary Limited Edition Trans Am has therefore become a collector’s dream, especially in a mint condition and with everything original.
But what we have here isn’t a model in a tip-top shape but a project car that could still be worth a small fortune with the right restoration job.
As you can easily tell with a few clicks on the photos in the gallery, the car has already been painted in grey primer, with eBay seller saut8584 explaining the whole thing was the idea of a previous owner. The body is still said to be in very good condition, though some signs of rust are still visible in the photos.
Nothing big seems to be missing, except for the carpet, so in theory, the restoration process shouldn’t be such a difficult project, though this also depends on the current condition of everything inside. This is why you should inspect the car in person, so make sure you pay a visit to the owner in Brooklyn to see this Pontiac live.
The base engine on the 1979 Trans Am was the Olds 403 (6.6-liter) V8 and rated at 185 horsepower, while the more powerful options included the 301 (4.9-liter) with 150 horsepower and the Pontiac 400 (6.5-liter) producing 220 horsepower.
This Trans Am comes with the Olds unit under the hood, though it’s no longer running right now. The carburetor has already been removed, we’re being told, and this is one of the reasons the car has been stored inside for nearly 25 years.
The bidding is underway at this point, and the top offer is a little over $2,500. The reserve, however, is yet to be unlocked.
