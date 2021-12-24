1979 Pontiac Trans Am Is a Mysterious Rust Bucket, Cheap as Chips

If you wanted a Trans Am back in 1979, the first engine you were offered was the standard 403 (6.6-liter) V8 (also known as RPO L80) and originally used by Oldsmobile.
Thanks to a Rochester Quadrajet four-barrel carburetor, this unit was rated at 185 horsepower, so theoretically, it was the kind of engine that just got the job done on the Trans Am.
However, Pontiac also offered several options, starting with the 301 (4.9-liter), also referred to as RPO L37. Considered to be the more economical choice for the Trans Am, and therefore aimed at people who were more interested in a grocery-getter, this engine was also equipped with a Rochester Quadrajet carburetor. The output, however, only reached 150 horsepower this time.
The top choice, on the other hand, was the RPO L78, also known as the Pontiac 400 (6.5-liter), a V8 capable of producing 220 horsepower.
We have no idea what engine was originally installed on the 1979 Trans Am that we have here, but this car is as mysterious as it gets anyway. The Facebook seller has somehow forgotten to share the most important tidbits about this Pontiac, so we just have to rely on what the photos themselves appear to reveal in the first place.
Clearly, the car doesn’t come in the best shape, and there’s a substantial amount of rust that would have to be dealt with before this Trans Am can return to the road. The bigger problem is that we don’t even know if such a thing is possible, not just because the car is close to becoming a rust bucket but also due to the lack of information.
Is the engine still there? And if it is, does this unit still start and run? Nobody knows for sure, so at first glance, this Trans Am is just a rust bucket that could be better for parts rather than for a full restoration.
The good news is this Trans Am is rather cheap, as the owner is willing to let it go for just $3,500.
However, Pontiac also offered several options, starting with the 301 (4.9-liter), also referred to as RPO L37. Considered to be the more economical choice for the Trans Am, and therefore aimed at people who were more interested in a grocery-getter, this engine was also equipped with a Rochester Quadrajet carburetor. The output, however, only reached 150 horsepower this time.
The top choice, on the other hand, was the RPO L78, also known as the Pontiac 400 (6.5-liter), a V8 capable of producing 220 horsepower.
We have no idea what engine was originally installed on the 1979 Trans Am that we have here, but this car is as mysterious as it gets anyway. The Facebook seller has somehow forgotten to share the most important tidbits about this Pontiac, so we just have to rely on what the photos themselves appear to reveal in the first place.
Clearly, the car doesn’t come in the best shape, and there’s a substantial amount of rust that would have to be dealt with before this Trans Am can return to the road. The bigger problem is that we don’t even know if such a thing is possible, not just because the car is close to becoming a rust bucket but also due to the lack of information.
Is the engine still there? And if it is, does this unit still start and run? Nobody knows for sure, so at first glance, this Trans Am is just a rust bucket that could be better for parts rather than for a full restoration.
The good news is this Trans Am is rather cheap, as the owner is willing to let it go for just $3,500.