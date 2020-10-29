1978 Mustang Kaido King Cobra Is an American Bosozoku Look

View this post on Instagram

Taking everyone's least favorite Mustang, and transforming it into a head turning Kaido Racer like never before with the Kaido King Cobra Mustang II. Dome Inspired aero, Celica tails, some deep Gotti 75b to finish it off with a classic Tamiya livery. #SadMachines #Bosozoku #KaidoRacer #Ford #Mustang #KingCobra #MustangII #Shakotan

