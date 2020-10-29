1978 Mustang Kaido King Cobra Is an American Bosozoku Look

Bosozoku is a trademark Japanese style of tuning involving huge aero elements that appear boxy and non-functional, combined with crazy paint and the so-called 'bamboo spear' exhausts. Needless to say, it's not seen in the American muscle car scene, which doesn't mean the two cannot be combined.
Instagram artist sad.machines specializes in just such conversions, mixing famous American cars with the outlandish features created by Japanese gangs many decades ago. This particular digital project starts with what he says is one of the least popular versions of the Ford Mustang.
The idea is that if people already hate it, they're not going to miss one if it gets turned into a Power Ranger's shoe. Thus, what we think is the King Cobra Mustang II receives this body kit that can best be described as a box.
Some people have speculated that Japanese TVs were low resolution and thus the Bosozoku gangs ended up creating a very rough approximation of race cars they saw on TV. So you could squint your eyes and pretend this is a NASCAR racer from the late 1970s, combined with the simplicity of a soapbox racer.
There's not a lot left of the original Mustang, but you can just about recognize the hood and the side windows. The tail is apparently from a Celica and the rest of the styling may have been inspired by a stillborn Japanese supercar of yesteryear called the Dome Zero.
There's obviously going to be a lot of hate around something like this. Even though the 1978 Mustang is rarely praised for its design, Bosozoku tuning is an acquired taste. Also, some might go as far as calling "cultural appropriation," which in a way it is. But the Japanese tuners probably don't mind, and those historic gangs were all about copying the American rebel look with the leather jacket and slicked-back hair.
Taking everyone's least favorite Mustang, and transforming it into a head turning Kaido Racer like never before with the Kaido King Cobra Mustang II. Dome Inspired aero, Celica tails, some deep Gotti 75b to finish it off with a classic Tamiya livery.