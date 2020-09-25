Nissan 400Z Concept Gets Bosozoku Makeover, Heart-Shaped Exhaust Is Crazy

View this post on Instagram

Collabotation Time! So last week me and my buddy @jdmcarrenders decided to do a bosozoku collab and ruin the all new Nissan 400z properly and it was a lot of fun. We split work in half and each did our own renders. Enjoy - or tell your friends you hate it I'm super stoked how those renders turned out Also big shoutout to @flathat3d for making the 3d model right after the release of the Z Speedbump shaver Rendered using Blender 2.9 #rasiert #nissan #400z #nissan400z #400zproto #jdm #jdmcars #bozo #boso #bosozoku #bosozokustyle #rollers #japan #japanese #widebody #camber #stance #chase #stanced #slammed #static #exhaust #classiccars #retrofuturistic #jdmwheels #newmind #concept #carporn #carculture #lowered

