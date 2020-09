Nissan 400Z Concept Gets Bosozoku Makeover, Heart-Shaped Exhaust Is Crazy

Sure, we've see the Nissan receiving a roadster version that takes things in the halo car direction, while a Rocket Bunny widebody kit has already been "installed". But the fantasy we have here goes well beyond the said approach, at least in terms of eccentricity.It's worth noting that Bosozoku used to be an obscure Japanese tuning culture, tracing its origins to the motorcycle gangs that modded their bikes. Just like in the case of America's hot rodding universe, the wheels started turning after WWII ended, but the whole Internet is now aware of such mods being fitted to cars.The pair of Zs portrayed here come from two digital labels (make that three). So, a_r.visual took the 3D model created by digital artist Flathat3D and gave it a Bosozoku body kit, with the massive overfenders being accompanied by just as hefty aero bits such as the front splitter, the side skirt extensions, the NASCAR-style rear spoiler and others.Subsequently, jdmcarrenders added various accessories, such as the "bamboo spear" exhaust, as well as color schemes inspired by old 240Z racing liveries.And here we are, staring at that oil cooler that seems out of place and wondering how the heart-shaped exhaust sounds. Of course, the custom wheels, with their massive lips and their overly aggressive camber angle, are part of the show.Well, if the latest rumors turn out to be true, we'll get our answers starting from 2023, when the production version of the concept, which is expected to use the 400Z nameplate, it expected to make its debut.