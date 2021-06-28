4 Lamborghini Huracan “Jumpacan” Off-Road Build Starts LS V8 for the First Time

1974 Honda MT250 Elsinore Lands on The Block Carrying a Layer of Youthful Paint

Rule the dirt tracks in style with a two-stroke treasure produced back in the ‘70s. 25 photos



On that note, we'll cut to the chase and have you know that an untarnished 1974



A couple of years ago, the owner went about applying a fresh coat of pristine paint to make the Elsinore look as young as ever, but the machine’s other characteristics are all stock. Its framework hugs a two-stroke 248cc single-cylinder engine that feeds its force to the rear wheel by means of a five-speed transmission, which is mated to a chain final drive.



At around 6,500 spins per minute, the air-cooled powerplant will deliver up to 23 ponies, while a peak torque output figure of 19 pound-feet (25.5 Nm) will be achieved at 5,500 rpm. This whole shebang leads to a modest top speed of 76 mph (122 kph).



Ask any moto-loving petrolhead and they will all tell you the same thing; there's a whole load of fun to be had while riding off the beaten track on a smoky two-stroke dirt bike. In fact, we dare say it's an experience unlike any other, and it tends to get rather addictive for most off-road enthusiasts out there.

On that note, we'll cut to the chase and have you know that an untarnished 1974 Honda MT250 Elsinore is being auctioned online at no reserve. For the time being, the top bidder is offering $2,600 to get their hands on this old-school wonder. If you're thinking about surpassing the current bid, you may do so by visiting Bring A Trailer before July 2, when the auction will come to an end.

