1970 Pontiac GTO Found in a Barn No Longer Comes in One Piece, Still Very Solid

Pontiac offered the 1970 GTO with a choice of four different engines, three of them variations of the same 400 (the base unit with 350 horsepower, the Ram Air III, and the Ram Air IV). The crème de la crème was obviously the 455 (7.5-liter) V8. 15 photos



In fact, the



eBay seller



A restoration process has allegedly been started already, but it’s pretty clear this project hasn’t gone too far. So whoever buys this GTO will have to do the whole thing on their own, which at some level is actually good news because they’re the ones who can decide every little detail for the restored model.



The lack of an engine isn’t necessarily bad news either, as the buyer can also go for a restomod if they want a more powerful unit under the hood.



What’s bad news, on the other hand, is the price.



The owner of the car is selling this GTO as part of a no-reserve auction, so whoever sends the highest bid can take it home. But at the same time, the starting price is optimistic, to say the least, as you need to pay at least $9,500 for this GTO despite its current condition.

