1970 Plymouth Superbird 440 With Numbers-Matching Drivetrain Is Mopar Royalty

Produced for only a year at the Lynch Road Assembly Plant, the Road Runner Superbird came to prominence thanks to a Petty Blue-painted aero warrior and plenty of additional quirkiness over the Dodge Charger Daytona. The beep-beep horn and cartoonish graphics come to mind, but under the skin, the short-lived model was the very definition of Mopar.
A little under 2,000 examples were shipped to U.S. dealers, and most of them featured the RB “Super Commando” 440 big-block motor with a single four-barrel carburetor. Chassis number RM23U0A165362 is one of those base specifications, a car that’s been carefully refurbished in 2005 in the original exterior color of Vitamin C Orange. Offered on Bring a Trailer at no reserve, this eye-popping bird also features a replacement vinyl roof.
Purchased by the seller’s late feather in 1986, the winged machine is flexing the original 7.2-liter engine and three-speed Torqueflite 727 automatic transmission. The only difference over the bone-stock drivetrain is the upgrade to a six-barrel induction system, namely a triple two-barrel setup akin to the “Six Pack” from the good ol’ days of Detroit Muscle.
In this configuration, the RB is good for at least 390 gross horsepower and 490 pound-feet (664 Nm) of gross torque. As far as the latter rating is concerned, it’s on par with the range-topping 426 HEMI that’s known to be a little temperamental in day-to-day scenarios such as stop-and-go traffic.
Offered with two broadcast sheets that show the 052 code for the Chrysler 8.75-inch rear axle with a 3.55:1 ratio, the Superbird is also accompanied by the original intake manifold, four-barrel carburetor, and air-cleaner assembly. The five-digit odometer shows 74,778 miles (120,344 kilometers), of which approximately 2,000 miles (3,219 kilometers) were added under current ownership. True mileage is unknown although it’s not that big of an issue because the car is free of rust and a solid runner to boot.
At the moment of writing, the highest bid stands at a slightly undervalued $55,000 with six days left until the Bring a Trailer auction ends on July 15.
