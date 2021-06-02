1970 Plymouth Cuda Comes with 37 Factory Options, Was Used as a Demonstrator

When you’re in the business of selling cars for a living, you ought to try your best to convince people your dealership is far better than the one across the street. One of the ways you could do that is to get your hands on the most souped-up version of a car and show it around.
That’s what an unnamed dealer did decades ago with this Cuda. They didn’t just buy to it with the intention of selling it right away, but to use as a demonstrator of pretty much all the things Plymouth had to offer for the range back then – a total of 37 factory options are crammed in this thing, we’re told, making it one of the “most heavily optioned V-Code 1970 Cudas known to exist,” according to the car’s description on Mecum.
The list of things this car has to offer is sadly not avaialble, but we do now some things. The list opens with the V-code 440ci (7.2-liter) 6-BBL engine that sits under the factory shaker hood, running an automatic transmission and capable of developing 390 horsepower.
Then comes the A36 Performance Axle Package, a Rallye Red exterior wrapped around a black interior, power steering and power brakes, and matching bumpers.
According to Mecum, who plans to sell the car during its Tulsa auction later this month, this particular Cuda, a former dealer demonstrator, comes with two windows stickers, owners manual, and tons of receipts. Known in the Cuda circles as the Red Letter Car, the vehicle is no. 134 in the Chrysler registry.
There is no mention of how much the Cuda could fetch during the auction, but for reference valuation company Hagerty estimates a concours-condition one from that same year at roughly $70,000. But that probably does not include tons of options and a history of the car.
