Pro Drifter Ripping a GT-R in Transparent High Heels Is Too Funny and Disturbing

As far as video content creators are concerned, Matt Haugen from Haugen Racing still has quite a long way to go before he catches the vlogging stars. After all, even his “drifter / builder / gamer / hotboi” Instagram account is beefier as far as the subscriber count is concerned when compared to his YouTube account.
But don’t worry, because he’s taking up all sorts of crazy challenges to make sure that he makes a name for himself in the business. As such, after he recently stunned the audience while trying to drift with a shock collar (snippet below), he’s now less into self-inflicted pain... sort of.
That's because on this occasion he gets to wear (for the first time in his life, or so he says!) a fine pair of transparent high heels. Yes, another good - if untraditional - example of cooking up an outrageous show.
After all, he’s already well versed in the art of going sideways in his JDM-honoring R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R, so throwing in an additional variable (or, rather, a pair of) just makes for the secret ingredient to an even more entertaining drift showcase.
Well, that’s if he manages to walk... That’s a very physical, as much as a visually disturbing, achievement. After the struggle for equilibrium, the mandatory posing for the camera (he already said “this is probably going to come back and bite me in the ass,” so he’s expecting strong fan input) and a few donuts to get the feel for the pedals with his new drift shoes (a failure, of course), it’s time for the real action.
He takes the GT-R out on the track for some spirited POV driving... though we really don’t appreciate this point of view as much as on other occasions. After all, we’re mostly presented with a pair of transparent high heel-wearing man’s hairy feet. Luckily, those tattoos are there to distract us, along with the three-pedal action.
Well, we didn’t expect him to muse “I feel pretty good in these things” from the 4:29 mark, but there you go - surprises are always welcomed. He also thinks high heels are the next thing after crocs. Probably... not.
We do like the fact he’s ending the shenanigans on a crescendo, as we’re also treated to a cool burnout from the seven-minute mark, while from 7:13 we get to see that coming out of the driver’s place is just as hard as going in. Yeah, we already figured that out for ourselves...
