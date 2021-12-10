1969 Pontiac GTO Is All Engine and Mean, Pampered Too Much to Care

Originally, the Pontiac GTO now sitting before our eyes (check gallery) was born way back in 1969. That would make it a second generation entry in the bloodline credited to have really helped the muscle car segment take off all those decades ago. 20 photos



The GTO is listed But this particular example was born once more not long ago, in the hands of a custom shop called Patrick's Classy Cars. It was in 2019 when it re-started its life as a one-of-a-kind restomod, a gem so precious that like most others of its kind, it didn’t get to prove itself on the road or track, where some feel it belongs.It was instead pampered inside a “temperature-controlled environment,” until the passing of the man who made it catapulted it into the public eye, just ripe enough to sell at an auction. And that auction will be the one in Scottsdale, Arizona, where Barrett-Jackson is throwing a big show for collectors in January.So, until now the mighty 6.2-liter LT4 engine sitting under the hood of the GTO didn’t get many chances of proving its worth, and the 650 hp it develops have mostly been sitting idle; the cold air intake and intercooler didn’t suck in that much air; and the 3-inch ceramic coated exhaust system didn’t get to spit out that many fumes.Built around an Art Morrison chassis and rocking an independent front suspension, the GTO comes to the Arizona party in black overalls and with its insides black as well. There are just a few touches of chrome and the Judge motif here and there to soften the darkness, but that’s about it, and that really helps making it all mean and capable.The GTO is listed for sale with no reserve, a usual occurrence for the said event, and this time too we’re left guessing as to how much it may fetch – no estimate on that has been made.

