1969 Pontiac GTO Judge Looks Like a Diecast Model, Actually a Full-Grown “Program Car”

It’s no secret to anyone that image sells, and no matter how high-profile a car being sold is, wrapping it in a beautiful visual package can go a long way to make it even more valuable. We’re not sure how that goes when photos make a full-grown car look like a diecast model.
One superficial glance at the exterior pics (check gallery) for this 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge might have you believe you’re looking at a scale replica, sitting on a table in a room somewhere. Only it’s not, and you’re looking at a “documented genuine factory-produced 1969 Ram Air IV GTO Judge.”
The GTO, of course, needs no introduction, and neither does the hardcore Judge version of the breed, but this particular example does require some explaining.
The car is listed on the Barrett-Jackson website as available for purchase with no reserve during an auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, which will be held at the end of next month. As per the listing there, this is one of few “program cars” - that would be the special order vehicles made with drag racing in mind.
There were just 58 GTO Judges made that year for this purpose with the 400ci (6.6-liter) Ram Air IV under the hood and a 3-speed automatic transmission to control it, and the one you’re looking at now is one of them.
Wrapped in orange over a beige and grey interior, the car as it presents itself today is the result of “a no-excuses, full frame-off, rotisserie, nut-and-bolt professional restoration” that also ended up improving some stuff here and there.
The 370 hp engine retains the original GM parts fitted onto the GTO all those decades ago, but some chassis components have been replaced with new, albeit correct ones. The interior is also original.
Visually, the GTO is a perfect match to its former self from long ago, and it will go in January complete with paperwork, including the window sticker and the original owner’s manual. No mention is made as to how much the car is expected to fetch.
