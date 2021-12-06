1969 Chevy Camaro Owned by Cy Young Award Winner Up for Grabs as Perfect New Year Treat

In the world of Major League Baseball (MLB), few awards are as important as the Cy Young. Named after one of the most famous players that ever were, the award goes each year, ever since 1956, to the best pitchers in the sport.
Back in 2005, the trophy went to St. Louis Cardinals’ Chris Carpenter, who is also a two-time World Series champion and three-time All-Star selection. Hence, quite a big name of the MLB, one that is bound to put quite a bit of weight behind, say, a car going up for auction.
And that’s exactly what we have here. Well, not exactly just a car, as this is a heavily modified 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, presently owned by Carpenter, and going under the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the end of January.
The car is built around an Art Morrison chassis rocking C5 front suspension, 3-link rear, and adjustable coilovers on both ends. On top of that, a Dynacorn body is fitted, which in its turn hides a full leather interior.
The custom hood of the Chevy hides a Scoggin-Dickey-handled 454ci (7.4-liter) engine that started out life as an LS9. We’re not told how much the changes made to it improved the standard output level of 638 hp, but we do know the entire troop is kept in check by a 4-speed automatic transmission and Brembo braking hardware.
Riding on custom wheels shod in Michelin Sport Cup tires, the Camaro does bring to the table a few modern amenities, including AutoMeter gauges, a Kenwood CD MP3 player that can be linked to an iPod, a Memphis 10-inch subwoofer, and CDT audio speakers.
Like all other mechanical wonders selling in Arizona next month, this one too is going with no reserve, but no have no indication as to how much it is expected to fetch. The way it was built, as well as Carpenter’s name behind it, might count for a lot though.
And that’s exactly what we have here. Well, not exactly just a car, as this is a heavily modified 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, presently owned by Carpenter, and going under the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the end of January.
The car is built around an Art Morrison chassis rocking C5 front suspension, 3-link rear, and adjustable coilovers on both ends. On top of that, a Dynacorn body is fitted, which in its turn hides a full leather interior.
The custom hood of the Chevy hides a Scoggin-Dickey-handled 454ci (7.4-liter) engine that started out life as an LS9. We’re not told how much the changes made to it improved the standard output level of 638 hp, but we do know the entire troop is kept in check by a 4-speed automatic transmission and Brembo braking hardware.
Riding on custom wheels shod in Michelin Sport Cup tires, the Camaro does bring to the table a few modern amenities, including AutoMeter gauges, a Kenwood CD MP3 player that can be linked to an iPod, a Memphis 10-inch subwoofer, and CDT audio speakers.
Like all other mechanical wonders selling in Arizona next month, this one too is going with no reserve, but no have no indication as to how much it is expected to fetch. The way it was built, as well as Carpenter’s name behind it, might count for a lot though.