1969 Dodge Charger “The Beast” Flaunts 528 HEMI V8 With 600 HP, It’s All Custom

For the 1969 model year when Dodge introduced a centrally divided front grille, the 426 Street HEMI engine topped the Charger's lineup. The murdered-out example we’re going to cover today levels up on that with 528 cubic inches of displacement from a Ray Barton-sourced powerplant. 17 photos



A shaved front bumper with the traditional



Another shaved bumper joins the blacked-out exhaust pipes while the interior makes no excuses for the diamond-stitched seats. The pistol grip shifter we all know and love flaunts carbon-look inlays, and this motif carries over to the instrument panel. Now fitted with Classic Instrument AutoCross telemetry and Vintage Air climate control, the no-nonsense brute in the photo gallery is flexing a Billet Specialties Formula steering wheel.



Instead of the original four-speed manual, this car is gifted with a five-speed Tremec from Silver Sport Transmissions and a Dynotech driveshaft connected to a Dana 60 rear axle. The fully reinforced chassis featuring a 2.0-inch drop and coil-over suspension on every corner rolls on color-keyed Forgeline wheels mounted with Michelin Pilot Super Sports.



As it’s often the case with restomods as detailed as this one, the Charger’s asking price is well outside the reach of many enthusiasts. Offered by Affectionately called “The Beast” due to its murdered-out looks and a 600-horsepower leviathan of an engine, the striking muscle car is the beneficiary of a ground-up restoration that concluded in late 2021. That’s why the odometer shows less than one mile. The recipient of $100,000 in new parts, this fellow is rocking two-stage black over a fine leather-wrapped cockpit.A shaved front bumper with the traditional Charger R/T script also needs to be mentioned, along with black wipers, Kindig-it Design door handles, a black-painted fuel filler, and massaged door scallops. Custom in every respect, the rear-driven machine brings the point home with a fully integrated rear deck spoiler complemented by the factory taillight clusters.Another shaved bumper joins the blacked-out exhaust pipes while the interior makes no excuses for the diamond-stitched seats. The pistol grip shifter we all know and love flaunts carbon-look inlays, and this motif carries over to the instrument panel. Now fitted with Classic Instrument AutoCross telemetry and Vintage Air climate control, the no-nonsense brute in the photo gallery is flexing a Billet Specialties Formula steering wheel.Instead of the original four-speed manual, this car is gifted with a five-speed Tremec from Silver Sport Transmissions and a Dynotech driveshaft connected to a Dana 60 rear axle. The fully reinforced chassis featuring a 2.0-inch drop and coil-over suspension on every corner rolls on color-keyed Forgeline wheels mounted with Michelin Pilot Super Sports.As it’s often the case with restomods as detailed as this one, the Charger’s asking price is well outside the reach of many enthusiasts. Offered by RK Motors Charlotte of North Carolina, the one-of-one build costs $199,900.

