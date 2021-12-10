Cheapest Dodge Demon for Sale on eBay Wants You to Make a Daily Driver Out of It

Unveiled in 2017 as the ultimate drag tool that can be driven on public roads, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon was retired the following year, after car #3,300 left the assembly line. With so few of them out there, it’s no wonder that whenever one hits the second-hand market, it carries a substantial markup.
It’s definitely not uncommon to see certain examples change hands for almost $200,000, yet the one pictured in our image gallery is a bit more affordable. The eBay ad reveals a buy-it-now price of $129,000, and at the time of writing, it was the cheapest of its kind advertised on the platform. Its future owner, if it ends up selling, that is, will have to take a trip to Omaha, Nebraska, to pick it up personally, or arrange for shipping.
Offered for sale by a private vendor, it is currently on the watchlist of a bunch of people. It has one owner in the papers, and 3,300 miles (5,310 km) on the clock. Accompanied by a ‘clean’ title, it sports a grey paint finish, with matte black hood, roof, and trunk lid, and shiny black wheels that spin around the red brake calipers.
Demon Crate is also included.
Despite leaving production more than three years ago, the Challenger SRT Demon is more powerful than today’s SRT Super Stock. In fact, it dwarfs it by 33 hp and 63 lb-ft (85 Nm) of torque, with its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine producing 840 horsepower and 770 pound-feet (1,044 Nm).
At one point, it broke the quarter-mile record for production cars, with 9.65 seconds at 140 mph (225 kph). As far as the naught to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint goes, it can do it in 2.3 seconds, with a few adjustments, in perfect weather conditions, and with someone who knows what they’re doing sitting in the driver’s seat.
Just for the record, we will remind you that it sits in the brand-new Porsche 911 territory, with the base Carrera Coupe retailing from $101,200 in the United States, excluding destination. The Cabriolet and Targa versions start at $114,000 and $121,300 respectively. For the GT3 and Turbo, you’ll have to fork out more, as these kick off at $161,100 and $174,300 respectively. You could also get the extremely fun 718 Cayman GT4 RS, a model that was born for fast cornering, from $141,700.
And that’s just looking in Porsche’s stable, but that kind of money could get you a variety of other weekend cars. So, what would your poison be?
