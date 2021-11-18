1 Rogue Nitrous BBC S-10 Almost Takes Off, Still Drags Trans Am and Wheelie Ranger

1969 Chevrolet Yenko Camaro Drag Races 1970 Ford Torino SCJ, Someone Gets Walked

Originally limited to engines no larger than 400 cubic inches (6.6 liters) due to a corporate GM edict, the Chevrolet Camaro didn't get the mighty 427-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) V8 from the factory until 1969, when the company rolled out the L72- and ZL1-equipped COPOs . But that's not to say that 427-equipped Camaros didn't roam the streets earlier than that. Because they did, all thanks to Chevy dealership owner and racer Don Yenko. 7 photos



The mills were tweaked to generate 450 horsepower, 75 horses more than the L78-fitted SS. Yenko put together 106 such cars in 1967 and prepped another 64 in 1968. The 427-fitted Yenko Camaro remained in production in 1969 too, but Yenko was already working with Chevrolet to have the L72 installed at the factory via COPO orders.







The video below, which sees a 1969 Yenko Camaro drag race a 1970 Ford Torino Super Cobra Jet illustrates just that. Sure, the Torino is much heavier than a Mustang Super Cobra Jet and Ford's 429-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) V8 isn't as powerful as the L72 at 375 horsepower, but the race proves that Don Yenko's Camaros were more than just ponies stuff with big-block engines.



The Torino is off to a good start down the quarter-mile and it's still leading halfway through the race, but the Camaro makes an amazing comeback. And not only does it zoom in front to take the win, but its ET is almost a full second quicker than that of the



