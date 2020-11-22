1968 Ford Mustang "Hakosuka" Has Quad-Barrel Shotgun Exhaust and Skyline Vibes

The original Ford Mustang sold by the millions and influences many other automakers to develop pony-like cars. We're not just talking about Chevy or Dodge, but also Toyota or Nissan. Today, we're going to look at a digital creation that brings Japanese influences back into the 'Stang.
Artist Brad Builds released this set of renderings earlier this week, and it's been enjoyed by over 50,000 on social media already. That's because this is such a bizarre combination of elements, like a sushi burger or beer made out of rice.
It looks like the project started with a 1968 Mustang Coupe model, though it could be a 1967 car. We'll know for sure if a front view is made available. After that, it's lowered and fitted with a carbon trunk spoiler and round fender flares.
Both these elements appear to be a tribute to the "Hakosuka", an iconic Japanese sports sedan with a boxy design. It's seed for the Skyline GT-R family tree as well, and donates the small wheels you see fitted to the Mustang.
The first GT-R Skyline appeared in February 1969, so not that long after the Mustang. It looked quite similar to the American Ford coupe and was initially offered as a sedan followed by the 2-door in 1970. It used a 2.0-liter six-cylinder DOHC engine which designed by the former Prince engineers and produced 160 horsepower. Crucially for Nissan, it won a heck of a lot of races and is popular with custom car builders to this day.
We think there's a chance that the 240Z also had something to do with the way this digital 'Stang looks. More specifically, we see a quad exhaust system with vertically stacked pipes, which is not unlike the "shotgun" fitted to the early Fairlady Z. And we know Brad is currently fixing and customizing one of those right now.
