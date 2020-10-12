5 2021 Dodge Charger and Durango Get Ready to Pursuit the Baddies

4 1970 Dodge Charger 500 Barn Find Comes with a Little Surprise Under the Hood

1 Mostly Complete 1970 Dodge Charger Was Born as a 383, Now Boasts a 1976 440

1968 Dodge Charger Project Car Is a Big-Block Muscle Car LEGO

The 1968 Dodge Charger marked the debut of the second generation, and obviously, it introduced a series of styling changes that set this model apart from the rest of the cars in the American company’s lineup. 17 photos



The model that you’re looking at right here is a ’68 Charger that comes with a matching big-block engine, though the powerplant is no longer in the car. In fact, you get the body, the engine, the seats, and a series of other parts, all separately, so at some level, this Charger is kind of a LEGO set for grown-ups who fell in love with the muscle cars of 50 years ago.



The engine that comes with the car (not in the car) is a 383 (6.3-liter), but no other specifics have been provided, so we don’t know if it’s running or not. On the other hand, what we do know is that it’s paired to an automatic transmission, and the original unit is also available.



“The car was my dad's dream car and he owned it for a few years before the front wheel bearing seized. He didn't have the money to fix it at the time and had always dreamed that someday he would bring it back to its original glory, but as you can see that never ended up happening,” the seller of the car explains, adding that the original build sheet is also available.



There’s a lot you’ll need to fix on this charger, but needless to say, it makes for a great restoration candidate, even if some parts might be missing.



Unsurprisingly, it has already become a trending listing on The refreshed Charger continued to feature a single body style, namely the 2-door hardtop, and the available engines started with the 225ci (3.7-liter) six-cylinder and ended with the more powerful 440ci (7.2-liter) that made its debut in 1970.The model that you’re looking at right here is a ’68 Charger that comes with a matching big-block engine, though the powerplant is no longer in the car. In fact, you get the body, the engine, the seats, and a series of other parts, all separately, so at some level, this Charger is kind of a LEGO set for grown-ups who fell in love with the muscle cars of 50 years ago.The engine that comes with the car (not in the car) is a 383 (6.3-liter), but no other specifics have been provided, so we don’t know if it’s running or not. On the other hand, what we do know is that it’s paired to an automatic transmission, and the original unit is also available.“The car was my dad's dream car and he owned it for a few years before the front wheel bearing seized. He didn't have the money to fix it at the time and had always dreamed that someday he would bring it back to its original glory, but as you can see that never ended up happening,” the seller of the car explains, adding that the original build sheet is also available.There’s a lot you’ll need to fix on this charger, but needless to say, it makes for a great restoration candidate, even if some parts might be missing.Unsurprisingly, it has already become a trending listing on eBay where the auction is supposed to end in a little over one day, with the highest bid right now at $6,200.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.